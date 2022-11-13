Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Declines By 29.6%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the October 15th total of 523,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 283.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CADNF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Cascades Price Performance

CADNF remained flat at $6.55 during trading on Friday. Cascades has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

About Cascades

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

