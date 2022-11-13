Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Grows By 61.7%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLRB. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $12.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

CLRB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.90. 28,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,656. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.