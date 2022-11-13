Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Increases By 86.7%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,800 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the October 15th total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,488.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTOUF remained flat at $7.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

