Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Increases By 60.0%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 54,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.51. China Merchants Bank has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $45.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24.

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

