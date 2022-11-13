Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Expands By 123.7%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 123.7% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CHS Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHS stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. CHS has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $28.69.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

