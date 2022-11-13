Short Interest in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Decreases By 24.6%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 156,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 79.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLPR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 46,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,048. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

About Clipper Realty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -92.68%.

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Stories

