Short Interest in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Declines By 32.0%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the October 15th total of 535,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth $688,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Connect Biopharma by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 92,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.
Connect Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of CNTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $14.82.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
