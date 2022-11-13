Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Declines By 34.1%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the October 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Price Performance
Shares of CDEFF stock remained flat at 5.70 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 5.75 and its 200 day moving average is 5.26. Credito Emiliano has a one year low of 3.80 and a one year high of 6.65.
Credito Emiliano Company Profile
