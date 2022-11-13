Short Interest in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Rises By 47.9%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the October 15th total of 33,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter worth $51,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Price Performance

Crexendo Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CXDO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Crexendo’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

