Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Declines By 29.2%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,237.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CEVMF stock remained flat at $44.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

