Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Declines By 29.2%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,237.0 days.
CEVMF stock remained flat at $44.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01.
