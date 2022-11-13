Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Declines By 47.4%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TAKOF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 3,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,924. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

