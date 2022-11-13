Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Grows By 119.5%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the October 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Commons Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

