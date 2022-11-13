Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Increases By 87.2%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.0 days.
ElringKlinger Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EGKLF remained flat at $7.70 during trading on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.
About ElringKlinger
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ElringKlinger (EGKLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.