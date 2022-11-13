Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Increases By 87.2%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGKLF remained flat at $7.70 during trading on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

