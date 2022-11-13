Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Declines By 37.8%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the October 15th total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Up 26.0 %

Else Nutrition stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 394,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,129. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. Else Nutrition has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

