Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Drops By 33.3%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 85,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 74,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 256.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 335,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 43.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth $1,473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 1,360.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 148,177 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 118,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,018. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $168.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.41. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 49.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

