Short Interest in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Grows By 90.1%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the October 15th total of 137,000 shares. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Wave BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 346,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,075. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $81.90.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($15.02) by $7.51. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma will post -19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of First Wave BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Wave BioPharma

(Get Rating)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Featured Stories

