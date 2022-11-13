Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Grows By 110.6%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 747.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $168.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.08. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.84.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

