Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Decreases By 48.7%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the October 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter valued at about $374,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEMA traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,023. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $87.92.

