Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Expands By 19.0%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,112,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 935,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 556.4 days.

WDGJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($2.94) to GBX 262 ($3.02) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. HSBC raised shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

WDGJF stock remained flat at $1.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

