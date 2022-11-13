Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Increases By 28.6%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kajima Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAJMY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.75. 1,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525. Kajima has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development and other businesses worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

