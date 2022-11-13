Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Increases By 28.6%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kajima Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KAJMY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.75. 1,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525. Kajima has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.
Kajima Company Profile
