Short Interest in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Expands By 33.3%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LIVB remained flat at $10.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,646. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

