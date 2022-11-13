Short Interest in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Drops By 22.7%

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 128,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Markel by 181.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

MKL stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,287.13. 44,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,740. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,168.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,248.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -130.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

