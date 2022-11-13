Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Rises By 95.2%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKKGY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €195.00 ($195.00) to €198.00 ($198.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €248.00 ($248.00) to €220.00 ($220.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €210.00 ($210.00) to €200.00 ($200.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.47. 63,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,877. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

