Short Interest in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Drops By 24.8%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NextPlat Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NXPL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,199. NextPlat has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 15.16.

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative return on equity of 51.62% and a negative net margin of 77.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlat

NextPlat Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextPlat stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ:NXPL Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.23% of NextPlat as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors.

See Also

