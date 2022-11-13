Short Interest in Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Increases By 100.0%

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Noranda Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Noranda Income Fund alerts:

Noranda Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNDIF remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. Noranda Income Fund has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns an electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; zinc slab, a general commodity grade metal; and granulated zinc, which is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

Read More

