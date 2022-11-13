Short Interest in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Drops By 21.0%

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ODC traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,230. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 138.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 95,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,524,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

