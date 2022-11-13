Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Declines By 26.4%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the October 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

PNFPP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,884. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.