Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Drops By 19.1%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Probe Metals Price Performance

PROBF opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Probe Metals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

