Short Interest in Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Expands By 104.0%

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the October 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.
Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Performance
Shares of RBMTF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Rambler Metals and Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile
