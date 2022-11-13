Short Interest in Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Expands By 104.0%

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the October 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Performance

Shares of RBMTF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Rambler Metals and Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

