Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Expands By 61.2%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the October 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 364.3 days.
Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock remained flat at $36.27 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. Ramsay Health Care has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $65.32.
