Short Interest in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Drops By 20.3%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

STRC remained flat at $1.52 on Friday. 321,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,118. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $10.50.

(Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

Featured Articles

