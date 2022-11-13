Short Interest in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Drops By 20.3%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile
Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.