Short Interest in Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Decreases By 23.7%

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,757,600 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 2,303,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,576.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCTBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 85 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCTBF remained flat at $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. Securitas AB has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

