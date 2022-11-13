Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Declines By 33.4%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,524,800 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the October 15th total of 5,288,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,812.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TWODF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 101 ($1.16) to GBX 85 ($0.98) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.14) to GBX 115 ($1.32) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.07) to GBX 170 ($1.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.33.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.