Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rises By 86.4%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the October 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 101 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a SEK 60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,072,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,949,950. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.49. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after buying an additional 1,252,947 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

