Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Declines By 23.1%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,900 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in The9 by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The9 by 434.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 79,767 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The9 in the second quarter worth $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The9 by 46.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The9 by 10,524.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

The9 Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NCTY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 175,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,794. The9 has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

