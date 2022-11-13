Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Grows By 51.4%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 291.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOTZF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 6.5 %

OTCMKTS:TOTZF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. 602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

