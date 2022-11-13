Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Declines By 26.1%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Up 0.2 %

TANNL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 3,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.