Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Declines By 20.6%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. Unilever has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

