Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Declines By 25.5%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

NYSE:EGY opened at $5.37 on Friday. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $317.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. Research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 11.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 420,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 399,481 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 394,570 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,253,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,372,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

