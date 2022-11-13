Short Interest in WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Declines By 25.0%

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WRIT Media Group Price Performance
Shares of WRIT stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. WRIT Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About WRIT Media Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WRIT Media Group (WRIT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WRIT Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WRIT Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.