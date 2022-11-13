Short Interest in WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Declines By 25.0%

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WRIT Media Group Price Performance

Shares of WRIT stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. WRIT Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games.

