Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Increases By 50.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 11.1 %

OTCMKTS YUEIY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.06. 8,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2246 per share. This is a boost from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

