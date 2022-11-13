Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, November 14th.

Sigma Additive Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SASI opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Get Sigma Additive Solutions alerts:

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.