Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,836,100 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the October 15th total of 2,558,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 892.1 days.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sino Biopharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's products include oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Anyue capsules, and Leweixin injections; cardio-cerebral vascular medicines, including Kaina and Anrixin tablets; hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; orthopedic medicines consisting of Gaisanchun capsules, Yigu injections, and Taiyan tablets; respiratory system medicines; parenteral nutritious medicines comprising Xinhaineng and Fenghaina injections; and other medicines, including Tuotuo tablets, Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections.

Featured Articles

