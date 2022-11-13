Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($115.00) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($158.00) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday.

Sixt Stock Up 3.1 %

Sixt stock opened at €97.60 ($97.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. Sixt has a 12 month low of €79.90 ($79.90) and a 12 month high of €166.30 ($166.30). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

