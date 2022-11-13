Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

TSLX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.1 %

TSLX stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 64,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.