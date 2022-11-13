Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
TSLX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.1 %
TSLX stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.07.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 64,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.