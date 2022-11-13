Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in October

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,443,100 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 8,899,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,351.3 days.

Snam Price Performance

Snam stock remained flat at $4.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Snam has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SNMRF. Societe Generale raised Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.15 ($5.15) to €5.20 ($5.20) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snam from €5.40 ($5.40) to €5.30 ($5.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snam from €5.10 ($5.10) to €5.00 ($5.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

