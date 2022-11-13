Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 930,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $129,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.41. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

