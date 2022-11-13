Societe Generale Trims ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Target Price to GBX 121

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from GBX 126 ($1.45) to GBX 121 ($1.39) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 100 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.04) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 135 ($1.55) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($0.98) to GBX 75 ($0.86) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 55 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.62) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

ITV Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. ITV has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

ITV Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

