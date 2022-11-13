Societe Generale Trims ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Target Price to GBX 121

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from GBX 126 ($1.45) to GBX 121 ($1.39) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 100 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.04) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 135 ($1.55) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($0.98) to GBX 75 ($0.86) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 55 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.62) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. ITV has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

