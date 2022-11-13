Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) PT Lowered to $3.25

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Sonder Stock Performance

Shares of Sonder stock opened at 2.04 on Friday. Sonder has a one year low of 0.90 and a one year high of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 1.96 and its 200 day moving average is 1.91.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.28 by 0.08. Sonder had a negative return on equity of 277.49% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The company had revenue of 121.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonder will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sonder

Institutional Trading of Sonder

In other Sonder news, insider Martin Picard sold 46,332 shares of Sonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.14, for a total transaction of 99,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonder by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sonder by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

