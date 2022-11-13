Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOHOB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

