Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
NASDAQ:SOHOB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $24.75.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
